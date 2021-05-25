STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Belarus plane diversion: US President Joe Biden calls incident 'outrageous'; EU imposes sanctions

Two U.S. senators urged the Biden administration to prohibit U.S. airlines from entering Belarus airspace because of the incident.

Published: 25th May 2021 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus.

Opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Monday said the forced diversion by Belarus of a commercial passenger jet so it could arrest an opposition journalist was "a direct affront to international norms" and condemned the action as an "outrageous incident."

Biden made the statement and joined calls for an international investigation as the European Union imposed sanctions against Belarus, including banning its airlines from using the airspace and airports in the 27-nation bloc in reaction to Sunday's forced diversion of the Lithuania-bound Ryanair flight.

The flight had originated from Greece, but was forced to land in Minsk.

Biden in his statement also expressed outrage over a video statement from Raman Pratasevich, who ran a popular messaging app that played a key role in helping organize massive protests against Belarus authoritarian leader President Alexander Lukashenko, that aired on Belarusian state television Monday night.

In the video clip, Pratasevich, 26, said his treatment in custody was "maximally correct and according to law."

He added that he was giving evidence to investigators about organizing mass disturbances.

"This outrageous incident and the video Mr. Pratasevich appears to have made under duress are shameful assaults on both political dissent and the freedom of the press," Biden said in a statement.

"The United States joins countries around the world in calling for his release, as well as for the release of the hundreds of political prisoners who are being unjustly detained by the Lukashenka regime."

Separately, the White House said that national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday spoke with Belarus opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Sullivan told the opposition leader that the U.S. "in coordination with the EU and other allies and partners, will hold the Lukashenka regime to account."

Two U.S. senators urged the Biden administration to prohibit U.S. airlines from entering Belarus airspace because of the incident.

"We must protect innocent passengers from despotic regimes and stand in solidarity with dissidents who are being targeted," Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said in a joint statement.

The U.S. and the EU had already imposed sanctions against Belarusian officials amid months of protests, which were triggered by Lukashenko's reelection to a sixth term in an August 2020 vote that the opposition rejected as rigged.

More than 34,000 people have been arrested in Belarus since then, and thousands beaten.

"I applaud the courage and determination of Belarusians fighting for basic rights, including journalists like Raman Pratasevich and opposition leaders like Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya and her husband, Syarhey Tsikhanouski," Biden said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to stand with the people of Belarus in their struggle."

Pratasevich was a co-founder of the Telegram messaging app's Nexta channel, which played a prominent role in helping organize the anti-Lukashenko protests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belarus plane diversion Joe Biden European Union
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp