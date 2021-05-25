STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Over 200 people injured after two trains collide inside tunnel in Kuala Lumpur

Federal Territory Minister Annuar Musa tweeted Tuesday that three passengers were in critical condition and have been intubated.

Published: 25th May 2021 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue personnel help injured passengers at KLCC station after two light rail trains collided in a tunnel, injuring more than 200 people in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo | AP)

Rescue personnel help injured passengers at KLCC station after two light rail trains collided in a tunnel, injuring more than 200 people in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR: Two light rail trains collided in a tunnel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, injuring more than 200 people, in the first major crash for the 23-year-old metro system.

Pictures on social media after the Monday night collision showed bloodied passengers, some lying on the floor of the carriage strewn with blood and shattered glass.

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong told local media that a metro train carrying 213 passengers collided with a vacant carriage on a test-run in a tunnel near the Petronas Towers, one of the world's tallest twin towers.

"One carriage was travelling at 20 kilometers per hour (12.4 mph) and another at around 40 kilometers per hour (24.8 mph) when the collision happened. This caused a significant jolt that threw some passengers out of their seats," he was quoted as saying.

Federal Territory Minister Annuar Musa tweeted Tuesday that three passengers were in critical condition and have been intubated.

More than 40 had serious injuries and another 160 had minor injuries.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin pledged a full investigation into the cause.

Police said they suspected a miscommunication from the trains' operation control center.

The vacant carriage had a driver while the train with passengers was a fully-automated and controlled by the operation center.

The crash affected one of three light rail lines connecting Kuala Lumpur and surrounding suburbs.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, a government-owned company that owns the metro system, said train services resumed Tuesday morning.

The metro system reportedly carries over 350,000 passengers daily, although ridership has been reduced to ensure social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some passengers were left in shock.

Afiq Luqman Mohamad Baharudin, 27, told national Bernama news agency that many people were flung from their seats or fell on the floor.

He said the train had stopped for 15 minutes just before the mishap.

"We had only moved for a few seconds when the crash happened and the impact was so strong that I suffered injuries to my head, left leg and chest," he was quoted as saying.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malayisa train accident Kuala Lumpur train accident
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr V Ashwin Karuppan, Consultant (Internal Medicine), Critical Care and Diabetology at Gleneagles Global Health City (Photo | Express)
Black Fungus menace: Finding the source key to containment, says doctor
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
The lifeless Ganga Ghat, a signature hallmark of the world’s oldest living city -- Varanasi. The ghat is otherwise buzzing with activity. (Photo | C Rupani, EPS)
Varanasi lockdown: World's oldest living city goes lifeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp