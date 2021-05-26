STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19: South Korea mulls dropping masks for vaccinated from July

Officials say people will continue to be required to wear mask indoors or at outdoor gatherings where it's difficult to maintain distance.

Published: 26th May 2021 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

A man wearing a face mask looks at a screen displaying precautions against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea

A man wearing a face mask looks at a screen displaying precautions against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: South Korean officials say they plan to allow people to drop their masks from July if they have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, as they mull incentives to promote inoculation.

Health Minister Kwon Deok-choel said Wednesday the plan is contingent on the government succeeding in its goal of administering first doses to 13 million people by the end of June.

Other incentives include providing vaccine-takers with discounts at public parks and museums and allowing them to participate in larger private gatherings.

The country is currently clamping down on social gatherings of five or more people.

South Korea has wrestled with a slower vaccine rollout than many other developed economies.

Around 3.9 million people so far have received their first doses since the country launched its mass immunization program in late February, which represents less than 8 per cent of the country's 51 million population.

Health officials have lamented what they describe as excessive public fear of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been linked to rare blood-clotting side effects.

