For first time, Pakistan to host 'World Environment Day' on June 5

Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government was taking steps to address the challenges of climate change to ensure a better and secure future for the coming generations.

Published: 27th May 2021 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan for the first time will host the 'World Environment Day' on June 5 and showcase the steps it has taken to deal with the issue of climate change, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday.

Addressing a ceremony in Haripur near here in connection with the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, launched in 2013 by his provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Khan said hosting the World Environment Day 2021 in partnership with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) is a great honour and acknowledgement of efforts of Pakistan to reduce the impact of climate change and global warming.

Official sources said that Prime Minister Khan would make important announcements related to climate change initiative, including the Ten Billion Trees Tsunami Programme, Clean Green Pakistan, the Electric Vehicle Policy, National Parks, and Green jobs.

Khan will also participate in the World Environment Conference on the night of June 4, which will also be attended by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Pope Francis and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Khan said his government was taking steps to address the challenges of climate change to ensure a better and secure future for the coming generations.

He said Pakistan is among the top ten countries most vulnerable to climate change because glaciers were melting and it would impact rivers and agriculture.

"We remain dedicated to the cause and are trying to improve the environment in different waysWe are not doing this for show. We are doing this so that we can leave behind a better country for our future generations. The biggest impact of climate change is that it will affect our future generation," he said.

