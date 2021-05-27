STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israeli strikes in Gaza may be war crimes, says UN human rights chief

The remarks by Michelle Bachelet came as the UN's top human rights body opened a one-day special session to discuss the plight faced by Palestinians in the fighting this month.

Published: 27th May 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

People stand in a clearing strewn with debris from an israeli airstrike during an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel

People stand in a clearing strewn with debris from an israeli airstrike during an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GENEVA: The UN rights chief said on Thursday that Israeli forces may have committed war crimes in the latest, 11-day war with the militant group Hamas that rules the Gaza Strip.

The remarks by Michelle Bachelet came as the UN's top human rights body opened a one-day special session to discuss the plight faced by Palestinians in the fighting this month.

She said that Hamas' indiscriminate rocketing during the conflict was also a clear violation of the rules of war.

The UN high commissioner for human rights spoke to the Human Rights Council, chronicling the "most significant escalation of hostilities since 2014" that left devastation and death in the Gaza Strip before a cease-fire last week.

"Air strikes in such densely populated areas resulted in a high level of civilian fatalities and injuries, as well as the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure," she said.

Such strikes raise serious concerns of Israel's compliance with distinction and proportionality under international humanitarian law.

"Such attacks may constitute war crimes, she added, if deemed to be indiscriminate and disproportionate in their impact on civilians. In an apparent allusion to tactics of Hamas, she said it was a violation of international humanitarian law to locate military assess in densely populated civilian areas, or to launch attacks from them."

Hamas "rockets are indiscriminate and fail to distinguish between military and civilian objects, and their use, thereby, constitutes a clear violation of international humanitarian law," she added.

"However, the actions of one party do not absolve the other from its obligations under international law."

"Unless the root causes of the violence are addressed, it will certainly be a matter of time until the next round of violence commences with further pain and suffering for civilians on all sides," she also said.

The day-long debate involved personal accounts from Palestinians  such as that of a young woman journalist from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in east Jerusalem, an early flashpoint that led to the violence -- as well as statements from the council's 47 member states and also observer states.

The Organisation of Islamic Conference has presented a resolution that, if passed by the council, would mark an unprecedented level of scrutiny authorized by the council by setting up a permanent commission to report on human rights violations in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank.

A vote on the draft resolution was likely at the end of the session, which is largely virtual.

Israel -- backed at times by the United States -- accuses the council of anti-Israel bias and has generally refused to cooperate with its investigators.

Israel's ambassador, Meirav Eilon Shahar, has called on member states to oppose Thursday's meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israeli strikes Gaza Strip UN rights chief
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp