Newlywed bride gang-raped in front of husband by four robbers in Pakistan

By PTI

LAHORE: A 22-year old Pakistani bride was allegedly gang-raped in front of her newlywed husband by four robbers who were clad in police uniforms on the first night of the couple's wedding in the country's Punjab province, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday when the groom Muhammad Latif's procession reached his residence at Mochipura of Shuja in Multan, some 350 kms from Lahore, along with the bride, police said citing the FIR registered.

Later four robbers clad in police uniform barged into the house and gang-raped the bride while holding the family members hostage.

"Four robbers clad in police uniform barged into the house at 3 am Wednesday. They held the family hostage and entered the couple's room where they gang-raped the bride in front of her husband. They also tortured the couple," a senior police officer said.

The robbers made off with five-tola (58.3 grams) of gold from the bride and Rs 125,000.

The police said that later the couple was shifted to a hospital and a medical report confirmed the rape. The condition of the bride is said to be stable.

Senior police officer Khurram Ali Shah met the victim's family and assured them of justice.

"Forensic reports will help determine the direction of the Investigation," Shah said.

He also said the police officials were investigating whether the suspects were hardened criminals or targeted this family because of some personal enmity.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the police top command to apprehend the culprits at the earliest.