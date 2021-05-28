STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Hong Kongers who get Covid jabs likely to win cash prizes or even a million dollar apartment

Only permanent residents are eligible for the top prize of an apartment in the world's most unaffordable housing market.

Published: 28th May 2021 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers look at a vial and a syringe while administering a dose of the Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong.

Health workers look at a vial and a syringe while administering a dose of the Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

Hong Kongers reluctant to get the coronavirus jab have been given a million-dollar reason to roll up their sleeves after property tycoons donated a brand new flat to a vaccine lottery.

Worth HK$10.8 million (US$1.4 million), the one-bedroom apartment will be the lucky draw's grand prize, the property developers announced Friday.

They will also offer 20 other prizes worth HK$100,000 each.

Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world to have secured more than enough doses to inoculate all 7.5 million people. But rampant distrust of the government combined with a lack of urgency in a comparatively virus-free city -- has led to hesitancy and a dismally lagging inoculation drive.

Seeking to boost uptake, Sino Group, Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation and Chinese Estates Holdings said all Hong Kong residents aged 18 and above who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccines will be eligible to register for the lucky draw until September 1.

ALSO READ | Travel agency now offers 24-day Russia trip with two Sputnik-V shots

Only permanent residents are eligible for the top prize of an apartment in the world's most unaffordable housing market.

"We hope to increase Hong Kong's vaccination rate through the lucky draw," Daryl Ng, the director of the foundation said in a statement.

The groups said further details would released at a later date. 

The announcement came three days after the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam rejected calls for the government to offer cash handouts to encourage inoculations. She suggested local businesses provide the incentives.

"To offer cash or something physical to encourage vaccination shouldn't be done by the government," she said.

Vaccine lotteries have started catching on in the United States, with California, Colorado, Ohio, New York and Oregon offering a chance to win costly prizes.

A rural town in the Philippines announced it will raffle off a cow to motivate people to get the jab. 

In Hong Kong, less than 20 percent of the population has received the first vaccine dose, while just over 14 percent has received two doses.

Hesitancy is common even among the city's medical workers. Earlier this month, the Hospital Authority revealed only one third of its staff had been vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the rollout was expanded to non-residents, with around 40,000 Chinese mainlanders with travel permits as well as about 13,000 asylum-seekers now eligible for jabs.

Earlier this week, the Hong Kong Airport Authority announced its own giveaway of 60,000 free flights by the end of September to encourage the lagging vaccine rollout. 

Hong Kong's hesitancy comes as many neighbouring countries scramble to secure enough doses to combat spiralling coronavirus outbreaks. 

Some Hong Kong politicians have suggested the city could look to send its unused doses overseas if take-up does not improve.

                

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hong Kong property tycoons vaccine lottery Covid-19 vaccination
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp