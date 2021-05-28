STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Japan to extend COVID-19 emergency with safe Olympics at stake

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk around in the famed Asakusa shopping area on a rainy day in Tokyo on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Japan is set to extend a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas with infections not yet slowing to levels it can safely host the Olympics opening in just over 50 days.

The extension is needed as people are increasingly roaming in public, especially in Tokyo and Osaka, when they should be doing the opposite, and it's feared that lifting the emergency would cause an instant rebound in infections, Economy Revitalization Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

The current emergency in the capital and eight other metropolitan areas was to end next Monday, but hospitals in some areas are still overflowing with COVID-19 patients and serious cases hit new highs recently.

Nishimura told reporters the government proposal of a 20-day extension to June 20 in the nine areas received preliminary approval from experts ahead of an official announcement later Friday.

The southern island prefecture of Okinawa is already under emergency status through June 20.

Olympic organizers have to decide around that date whether to allow any fans at all, after overseas spectators were banned months ago.

A plan to prioritize vaccinations for Japanese athletes also is being delayed to around that time, according to media reports.

The Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23 after a one-year postponement due to the pandemic, and worries about the new variants and Japan's slow vaccination rollouts have triggered calls from the public and medical experts to cancel the Games.

Experts have warned that more contagious variants are infecting more people, leaving them seriously ill and flooding hospitals.

Meanwhile, Japan has lagged on vaccinations due to bureaucratic and planning missteps and shortages.

Only 2.3% of the population has been fully vaccinated, and the current phase targeting older adults is not scheduled to finish before the Games.

Still, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his government are determined to host the Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee has also said the Olympics would go ahead even if the host city Tokyo is under emergency measures.

Japan has reported about 730,000 cases of infection and more than 12,700 deaths.

