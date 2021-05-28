STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan 'threatens' Hindu American body for exposing 1971 genocide in Bangladesh

The Hindu American Foundation said it has received a communication from Pakistan's Telecommunication Authority, demanding that it take down the "Bengali Hindu Genocide" web page.

Published: 28th May 2021 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag

Pakistan flag (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A prominent Hindu American advocacy group alleged on Thursday that it has been threatened by Pakistan for recently launching a website exposing the role of the Pakistan Army in the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh.

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) said it has received a communication from Pakistan's Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Web Analysis Division, demanding that it take down the "Bengali Hindu Genocide" web page, which captures a variety of perspectives on the genocidal actions of then West Pakistan's (now modern Pakistan) military, "within (24) hours".

The letter also states that the government of Pakistan will "remove or block" access to HAF's "Bengali Hindu Genocide" web page in Pakistan.

This nearly-10-month genocidal campaign left two-three million people dead, 200,000-400,000 women raped and more than 10 million people displaced -- a majority of whom were Hindus, the HAF said in a statement.

"Your website i.e https://www.hinduamerican.org/1971-bangladesh-genocide is involved in dissemination of content with intent to ridicule, defame the Armed Forces of Pakistan in order to provoke anti-state sentiments, cause disharmony, feelings of enmity among masses at large, which is prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of Pakistan," said the communication from Pakistan.

The HAF has refused to take down the site.

"The government of Pakistan's feeble attempt to threaten and intimidate a respected American non-profit organisation is just the latest example of its anti-American, anti-Hindu acts," stated Deepali Kulkarni, HAF director of human rights.

"The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has a proven track record of killing, forcibly converting or driving out Hindus, Christians, Ahmaddiya Muslims and other religious minorities in Pakistan, and now it appears that it is going after these same religious minorities in other countries, too," Kulkarni said.

The HAF said its website has been blocked for viewers in Pakistan.

