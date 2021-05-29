Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By PTI

LONDON: Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the latest member of the British Royal family to get the jab.

A photo of 39-year old Kate receiving the shot was posted on the Kensington Palace Twitter account on Saturday.

Kate made no mention of which vaccine she had received, but stated that it happened on Friday.

"Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she said on the Twitter account she shares with her husband, Prince William.

"I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the roll out  thank you for everything you are doing," she said.

William, the Duke of Cambridge, received his first dose last week after revealing he had secretly fought the virus in April last year.

His grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, got her first shot in January.

The UK's National Health Service has given a first dose of vaccine to 38.8 million people and recently extended its inoculation campaign to include people in their 30s.