STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israeli army says troops shoot infiltrator from Gaza Strip

The military says the suspect carried a knife and infiltrated the fenced border near Moshav Sde Avraham, a few kilometers (miles) from the coastal territory.

Published: 31st May 2021 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border

An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TEL AVIV:  Israeli troops shot a Palestinian man who sneaked into the country from the Gaza Strip with a knife, the military said Monday.

The military did not provide details on his condition.

The incident, which took place on Sunday, comes just over a week after a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers went into effect and as Egypt is trying to strengthen a longer truce between the two.

The military says the suspect carried a knife and infiltrated the fenced border near Moshav Sde Avraham, a few kilometers (miles) from the coastal territory.

A security guard told Israeli media on Monday that the suspect stabbed him.

The army said the suspect had been moved to a nearby hospital but his condition was not immediately known.

Israeli authorities were trying Monday to figure out how the suspect snuck across the fenced border.

Earlier this month, a punishing 11-day war between Israel and Hamas killed more than 250 people, most of them Palestinians.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israeli troops Gaza Strip infiltrator
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp