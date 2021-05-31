STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistani man meets watery grave while filming Tiktok video in Punjab province

Sheikh Ali, and his friend had decided to jump into the river from a spot in Nekokara, Punjab province, on Sunday, while a third friend would shoot their acrobatic act.

Published: 31st May 2021 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo.

TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAHORE:  A 25-year-old Pakistani man has drowned in the Jhelum river in Punjab province while shooting a video for the online platform TikTok, according to a media report on Monday.

The deceased, Sheikh Ali, and his friend had decided to jump into the river from a spot in Nekokara, Punjab province, on Sunday, while a third friend would shoot their acrobatic act, according to the Dawn newspaper.

However, the incident quickly turned tragic when Ali was unable to come out of the water.

Rescue divers are yet to recover his body, the Daily Times newspaper reported.

Ali's friend, who also dived into the river, is safe.

TikTok, a video-sharing social networking service, is popular in Pakistan.

However, scores of youths have died so far filming various dangerous videos.

Last week, a 19-year-old boy died as he was filming a clip that required putting a gun to his head and pulling the trigger.

The incident which occurred in Swat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province attracted widespread condemnation from social media.

In October last year, the Pakistan government banned TikTok citing obscene' and indecent' content.

The ban was reversed later in the month after assurances from the company that they will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality, in accordance with local laws.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan TikTok death Jhelum river
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp