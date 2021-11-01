STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Barclays CEO Jes Staley steps down over Epstein report by UK regulators

The bank said Monday that the investigation makes no findings that Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Epstein's alleged crimes.

Published: 01st November 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Barclays CEO Jes Staley

Barclays CEO Jes Staley (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: The chief executive of Barclays bank has stepped down following what that bank's board described as a "disappointing? report by the UK's Financial Conduct authority into his past links with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Jes Staley says he will contest the findings.

The bank said Monday that "the investigation makes no findings that Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Epstein's alleged crimes."

Epstein killed himself at a Manhattan federal lockup in August 2019, a month after his arrest on sex trafficking charges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Epstein Barclays Barclays CEO
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp