STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Famed Swiss eatery's closure highlights COVID rule tensions

Switzerland has taken a number of steps to fight the pandemic such as the requirement for restaurant managers to request proof of vaccination.

Published: 01st November 2021 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

A police officer controls the presence of people at the restaurant 'Walliserkanne', in the mountain resort of Zermatt, Switzerland.

A police officer controls the presence of people at the restaurant 'Walliserkanne', in the mountain resort of Zermatt, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GENEVA: A move by Swiss police in a resort town to shutter a restaurant because its owners flouted a government requirement to check patrons' COVID-19 passes has again brought to the forefront tensions with some people who view such measures as infringing on civil rights.

Swiss media reported on Monday that police in Zermatt, a resort town at the foot of the famed Matterhorn peak, swept into the 19th century Walliserkanne restaurant a day earlier and sealed it off after its owners had defied a closure order and kept serving.

The three owners who were taken into custody, had reportedly transformed a stack of cinder blocks that police had used to block off the front entrance into a makeshift bar and let patrons to enter from the back.

The showdown points to renewed tensions in Switzerland and beyond over government measures aimed to fight the coronavirus pandemic that some people claim are treading on civil liberties.

The reports said dozens of people over the weekend turned out at the restaurant to protest the arrests.

Police in the southern Wallis region said in a statement that the three restaurateurs refused to close the eatery despite authorities' efforts to engage in dialogue with them and ignored several warnings to respect the health measures.

Switzerland, like some other European countries, has taken a number of steps to fight the pandemic such as the requirement for restaurant managers to request proof of vaccination, recent recovery from the illness or current negative tests before serving patrons.

The rich Alpine country of about 8.5 million people whose ski slopes and winter sports are a key draw for tourists has reported an average of about 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 in recent days, up from around 870 in mid-October, though average daily deaths have been under 10 since early April.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Walliserkanne Restaurant Switzerland Switzerland Coronavirus ​COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp