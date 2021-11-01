STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka rolls out booster jabs amid warning of coronavirus surge

About 62% of Sri Lanka's 22 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry's statistics.

Published: 01st November 2021 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan army soldiers wait to receive the third jab of anti coronavirus vaccine in Colombo.

Sri Lankan army soldiers wait to receive the third jab of anti coronavirus vaccine in Colombo. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan authorities on Monday began to roll out COVID-19 booster shots to frontline workers as the South Asian nation's top medical association warned of a possible virus surge.

Pfizer booster jabs will be given initially to workers in the health, security and travel sectors, before including those above 60 years of age, the health ministry has said.

About 62% of Sri Lanka's 22 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry's statistics.

The head of the Sri Lanka Medical Association, Padma Gunaratne, said on Monday that the number of COVID-19 patients and deaths have increased during the last week compared to one week ago.

"It's quite possible that we may get another surge," she added.

Daily infections are currently below 500 and deaths under 20.

Sri Lanka has so far counted a total of 540,531 confirmed cases and 13,725 deaths.

Sri Lanka lifted a six-week lockdown on Oct.1 and since then, cinemas and restaurants have reopened, and travel restrictions between provinces have been lifted.

Authorities still maintain some restrictions on public transport and discourage large public gatherings.

Health officials said plans have also been made to eventually give booster shots to those above 20 years of age.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Coronavirus ​COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp