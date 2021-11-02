STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Brazil registers lowest number of COVID-19 deaths since April 2020

Brazil witnessed the peak of deaths from COVID-19 on April 12 of this year when more than 3,100 people died from the coronavirus.

Published: 02nd November 2021 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

White scarves representing people who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil are hung over a field to protest the government's health policies outside Congress in Brasilia.

White scarves representing people who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil are hung over a field to protest the government's health policies outside Congress in Brasilia. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BRASILIA: Brazil registered on October 31 the lowest daily average of deaths from COVID-19 practically since the disease was detected in the country in February 2020, the Brazilian scientific institution Oswaldo Cruz Foundation said.

According to the official "Monitora COVID-19" platform, Brazil registered 311.43 deaths in the moving average of the last seven days of October. It is the lowest figure since April 28, 2020, when the death toll reached an average of 325.14.

Brazil witnessed the peak of deaths from COVID-19 on April 12 of this year when more than 3,100 people died from the coronavirus. However, since the end of June, the death toll has fallen significantly and since October 4, the records are below 500 lethal cases per day.

The drop in the number of deaths is connected with the advancement of the vaccination campaign: 74.7% of the Brazilian population has received at least one vaccine shot and 54.9% are fully immunized.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll in Brazil has risen to 607,922, and the number of detected cases to nearly 22 million people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brazil Brazil Coronavirus ​COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp