Four terrorists of banned TTP killed in Pakistan

Four terrorists associated with the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan were killed on Tuesday in a police operation in northwest Pakistan.

Terrorists, Militants

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PESHAWAR: Four terrorists associated with the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed on Tuesday in a police operation in northwest Pakistan, police said.

The counter terrorism department (CTD) wing of the police killed the terrorists in tehsil Thall Of Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Kurram tribal district.

The CTD sources said the slain terrorists belong to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The police have launched a massive operation in the area to arrest the remaining accomplices of the terrorists, they said.

