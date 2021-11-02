Guyana adds Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to list of recognised COVID-19 vaccines
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said that the government is carefully following the discussions taking place within the health body.
GEORGETOWN: Guyana has recognised Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine, said High Commission of India in Georgetown, Guyana on Tuesday. "#Guyana has recognized #India's indigenous vaccine #COVAXIN-important step forward in the post-COVID partnership between India and Guyana," the Indian Embassy tweeted.
