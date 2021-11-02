STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Hard-hit Russia sets another daily record for COVID deaths

Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit another daily record on Tuesday, four days since a nationwide order for many Russians to stay off work took effect.

Published: 02nd November 2021 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Medics wearing special suits to protect against coronavirus treat a patient with coronavirus at an ICU at the Regional Clinical Hospital 1, in Krasnodar, south Russia.

Medics wearing special suits to protect against coronavirus treat a patient with coronavirus at an ICU at the Regional Clinical Hospital 1, in Krasnodar, south Russia. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit another daily record on Tuesday, four days since a nationwide order for many Russians to stay off work took effect.

Russia's state coronavirus task force reported 39,008 new confirmed cases and 1,178 COVID-19 deaths.

The task force has reported record daily infections or deaths almost every day for the last month.

To reduce the spread of the coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a nationwide non-working period for October 30-November 7.

Putin has said that governments in regions where the situation is most dire could add more non-working days, if needed.

The Novgorod region became the first one to do so Monday, extending the period by another week.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday brushed off rumors that the non-working period could be prolonged for all of Russia.

He stressed that regional governments have been empowered to introduce their own measures to curb the outbreak.

Russia's weekslong surge in infections and deaths comes amid low vaccination rates, lax public attitudes toward taking precautions and the government's reluctance to toughen restrictions.

Less than 35 per cent of Russia's nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated so far, even though Russia approved a domestically developed vaccine against the coronavirus months before most countries.

Putin on Monday described the situation with COVID-19 in Russia as "very difficult."

In all, Russia's state coronavirus task force has reported nearly 8.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 240,000 deaths in the pandemic by far the highest death toll in Europe.

However, reports by Russia's state statistical service Rosstat that tally coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher mortality numbers.

A report released last week indicated that some 462,000 people with COVID-19 died between April 2020 and September of this year.

Russian officials have said the task force only includes deaths for which COVID-19 was the main cause and uses data collected from medical facilities.

Rosstat uses wider criteria for counting virus-related deaths and takes its numbers from civil registry offices where the process of registering a death is finalized.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Russia Coronavirus ​COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp