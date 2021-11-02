STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India, Japan discuss space policies, international developments in space domain

The deliberations happened at the second India-Japan Space Dialogue which was held in virtual mode.

Published: 02nd November 2021 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

space

Representational image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and Japan on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, exchanged information on their respective space policies and priorities as well as international developments in the space domain, including space security.

The deliberations happened at the second India-Japan Space Dialogue which was held in virtual mode.

The Indian delegation was co-led by Joint Secretary, Disarmament and International Security Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs and Scientific Secretary, ISRO, while the Japanese delegation was co-led by Deputy Assistant Minister, Foreign Policy Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs /Ambassador (Policy Planning & International Security Policy) and Director-General, National Space Policy Secretariat, Cabinet Office, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The two sides exchanged information on their respective space policies and priorities, international developments in the space domain including space security, space situational awareness, global navigation satellite systems, and bilateral cooperation between ISRO-JAXA, space industries and technology trade, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Japan bilateral relations ISRO India space missions Japan space missions
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp