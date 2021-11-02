STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan not to attend NSA meet hosted by India on Afghanistan

Pakistan has declined the invitation to the regional countries' national security advisors meeting on Afghanistan being hosted by India.

Published: 02nd November 2021 05:03 PM

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

Pakistan's NSA Dr Moeed Yusuf confirmed this news during the signing of the security agreement with Uzbekistan, Pakistani financial newspaper Business Recorder reported.

Answering a question whether Pakistan has accepted India's invitation to attend the conference, Pak NSA said, "I will not go."

Earlier, the Pakistan Foreign Office had confirmed that India had invited Pakistan to attend a conference.

India had formally invited the NSAs of Russia, Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan for the conference, which is scheduled to take place next week.

The recently concluded Moscow Format meet on Afghanistan was attended by India. However, the representatives of the two countries did not hold any meetings on the sidelines.

