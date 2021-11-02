STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

PM Narendra Modi launches 'Infrastructure for Resilient Island States' for most vulnerable countries

PM Narendra Modi was joined by his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the second day of the COP26 climate summit.

Published: 02nd November 2021 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi gestures as he makes a statement at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

PM Narendra Modi gestures as he makes a statement at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

GLASGOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the Initiative for the Resilient Island States (IRIS) for developing infrastructure of small island nations, saying it gives a new hope, a new confidence and satisfaction of doing something for the most vulnerable countries.

Prime Minister Modi was joined by his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the second day of the COP26 climate summit here.

The launch event was also attended by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrisson and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"The last few decades have proved that no one is untouched by the wrath of climate change. Whether they are developed countries or countries rich in natural resources, this is a big threat to everyone," Modi said.

Stating that the Small Island Developing States or SIDS face the biggest threat from climate change, Modi said India's space agency ISRO will build a special data window for them to provide them timely information about cyclones, coral-reef monitoring, coast-line monitoring etc. through satellite.

The launch, which forms part of the India-UK Coalition for Disaster Resilient infrastructure (CDRI), marks the start of day two of the World Leaders' Summit.

The initiative is a part of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient infrastructure that would focus on building capacity, having pilot projects, especially in small island developing states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra ​Modi Infrastructure For Resilient Island States
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp