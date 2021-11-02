STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US Congressman Andy Levin expresses concern over violence in Tripura, Bangladesh

Hindu temples and homes were targeted in mob attacks in Bangladesh in mid-October during the Durga puja festivities over an alleged blasphemous post on social media.

Published: 02nd November 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

US Congressman Andy Levin

US Congressman Andy Levin (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US Congressman Andy Levin has expressed concern over the communal clashes in Bangladesh and Indian state Tripura. "I'm deeply concerned by news of continued violence between Hindus and Muslims in the Tripura state of India and in Bangladesh," Congressman Andy Levin said in a tweet.

Hindu temples and homes were targeted in mob attacks in Bangladesh in mid-October during the Durga puja festivities over an alleged blasphemous post on social media. Hindu outfits in neighbouring Tripura called for protests demanding justice for minority members in Bangladesh, leading to sporadic clashes in the state.

"Provocative and brutal incitement by state and non-state actors against religious minorities must be condemned in the strongest terms," Levin said as he re-tweeted a story from The Washington Post in this regard.

