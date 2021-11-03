STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

In Russia, COVID-19 surge shows no signs of abating

Russia's state coronavirus task force reported over 40,000 new confirmed cases from a day earlier, the most since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Published: 03rd November 2021 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Medical workers wearing protective gear wait to administer the COVID-19 vaccine

Medical workers wearing protective gear wait to administer the COVID-19 vaccine (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Daily coronavirus cases and deaths in Russia remained at all-time highs Wednesday as more regions announced extending existing restrictions in an effort to tame the country's unrelenting surge of infections.

Russia's state coronavirus task force reported over 40,000 new confirmed cases from a day earlier, the most since the start of the pandemic.

It was the fifth time in seven days that the country set a daily case record.

The task force also reported 1,189 deaths, another daily record.

Russia is five days into a nationwide non-working period that the government introduced to curb the spread of the virus.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered many Russians to stay off work between Oct.30 and Nov.7.

He authorized regional governments to extend the number of non-working days, if necessary.

Officials in Russia's Novgorod region, located 500 kilometers (310 miles) northwest of Moscow, said Monday that the time away from workplaces would last another week.

Two other regions -- the Tomsk region in Siberia and the Chelyabinsk region in the Ural Mountains -- followed suit Wednesday.

"One non-working week is not enough to break the chain of infection," Tomsk governor Sergei Zhvachkin said.

Governors of at least three other regions have said they were considering extending the non-working period.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that no decision on a possible nationwide extension has been made.

"If any other decisions are (made), we will inform you," Peskov said during a conference call with reporters.

Russia's weekslong surge in infections and deaths comes amid low vaccination rates, lax public attitudes toward taking precautions and the government's reluctance to toughen restrictions.

Less than 35% of Russia's nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, even though Russia approved a domestically developed vaccine against the coronavirus months before most countries.

In all, Russia's state coronavirus task force has reported more than 8.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 242,000 deaths in the pandemic -- by far the highest death toll in Europe.

However, reports by Russia's state statistical service Rosstat that tally coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher mortality numbers.

A report released last week indicated that some 462,000 people with COVID-19 died between April 2020 and September of this year.

Russian officials have said the task force only includes deaths for which COVID-19 was the main cause and uses data collected from medical facilities.

Rosstat uses wider criteria for counting virus-related deaths and takes its numbers from civil registry offices where the process of registering a death is finalised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Covid 19 Pandemic Covid 19 in Russia Coronavirus
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp