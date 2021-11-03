STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India-led International Solar Alliance in new pact to speed up energy transition

Over the next decade, it aims to unlock USD100 billion in public and private capital and tackle three profound human problems simultaneously.

Published: 03rd November 2021 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

Ajay Mathur, director general of the International Solar Alliance.

Ajay Mathur, director general of the International Solar Alliance. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

GLASGOW: India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, announced a partnership with the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), for accelerating energy transition in Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The partnership - announced at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow -will champion significant solar capacity generation globally while supporting grid-based and distributed renewable solutions.

Over the next decade, it aims to unlock USD100 billion in public and private capital and tackle three profound human problems simultaneously: Power - reaching one billion people with reliable, renewable energy; Climate - avoiding and averting four billion tons of carbon emissions; and Jobs - building an on-ramp to opportunity by directly creating more than 150 million jobs.

"We're excited to be partnering with the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet as part of our ongoing mission to accelerate our mission to solarize the world by 2030," said Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance.

"With the right investment and regulatory conditions, solar power has the potential to mobilize billions of dollars in green investments, empower billions of people while averting billions of tons of emissions," he said.

The ISA chief said through the new partnership with the GEAPP, ISA will create an enabling policy and regulatory environment by building capacity of government, convening and research, and provide best-in-class project development support to build a strong pipeline of investable solar projects.

The partnership with GEAPP will provide much-needed support to LDCs and SIDS Member Countries in the implementation of innovative solar projects and in building resilience in key sectors such as agriculture and health with solar.

The projects supported through this partnership will also help enable faster replication across other countries.

"Through a large host of such interventions, I am confident that this partnership will make measurable progress in bringing clean, renewable energy to underserved communities around the world,” he added.

As part of the engagement, ISA will act as a global delivery partner for GEAPP, providing project development and policy support across distributed renewable and grid-based energy transition in LDCs and SIDS member countries.

More specifically, ISA is set to engage across the following four key areas enabling the breadth and depth of impact.

The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet was launched during the COP26 World Leaders Summit (WLS) on Tuesday, simultaneously also announcing a Call for Proposals, which will incorporate a mechanism to ensure countries submitting energy access and energy transition proposals receive technical advice throughout the process to maximise viability and implementation success.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Solar Alliance COP26 climate summit India Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet Dr Ajay Mathur
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp