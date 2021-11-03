STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sweden: Man dies, kills another in concert venue descent

Published: 03rd November 2021 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Police said they have no reason to suspect foul plan in the 80-year-old's descent from the 7th floor. (Representational Photo)

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: Two men died when one of them jumped or fell from the 7th floor of a culture center in Sweden and landed on the other, police said.

The 80-year-old man who crashed into the lobby of the Uppsala Konsert and Kongress venue Tuesday night died at the scene north of Stockholm, and the 60-year-old man he struck died later, police said.

A woman who was with the 60-year-old man was hurt but her injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

A tribute concert to the two male members of ABBA, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, had been scheduled at the culture center on Tuesday night, but the event was canceled, according to Swedish media.

The culture center in the city of Uppsala hosts concerts and other meetings in an eight-story building with a mirrored facade and angled metal sheets reminiscent of crystal.

The venue's website said it would be closed from Wednesday until Friday because of the deaths.

"We are all shocked by the tragic accident and our thoughts go to the deceased, their relatives and their families," a message on the website said.

Police said they have no reason to suspect foul plan in the 80-year-old's descent from the 7th floor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sweden Concert Death
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp