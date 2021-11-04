STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

International Energy Forum commends India on net zero goal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told delegates at the conference in Glasgow that India would reach the target of net zero by 2070.

Published: 04th November 2021 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image for clean energy

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The International Energy Forum (IEF), the world's largest energy organisation with 71 member countries, on Thursday commended India for announcing the goal to reach net zero emissions by 2070.

India, a member of IEF, aims to increase non-fossil energy to 500 gigawatts (GW), supply 50 per cent of its energy needs from renewable sources, reduce CO2 emissions by one billion tonnes, and cut carbon intensity by 45 per cent.

IEF Secretary General Joseph McMonigle commended India for announcing net zero goal at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in the UK, the agency said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told delegates at the conference in Glasgow that India would reach the target of net zero by 2070.

"I commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi for presenting ambitious net zero targets and renewable energy goals at the COP26 conference," said McMonigle.

He said he was looking forward to working with the energy ministers of India to support the country's policies and plans to achieve the goals.

At COP26, Modi reiterated his stance that the industrialised world should support developing nations by raising more money to accelerate the shift to clean energy.

"It is India's expectation that the world's developed nations make USD 1 trillion available as climate finance as soon as possible," he said.

IEF member countries account for 90 per cent of the global energy market.

IEF is the global home of energy dialogue promoting energy security, market stability and transparency in transition to a sustainable and inclusive future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
net zero emissions International energy forum
India Matters
Low visibility due to smog after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Itchy throat, watery eyes: Delhi's air quality enters 'severe' category post Diwali
For representational purposes
Eco-friendly lamps light up needy women’s lives in Rajasthan
For representational purposes
Potters a happy lot this Diwali as diyas in demand to send political signals in poll-bound UP
The bricks have been named Narmada Vitamin Lick and Narmada Min. (Photo| EPS)
Innovative chocolate bricks promise to raise milk yield of cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp