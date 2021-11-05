STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Greta Thunberg calls UN climate talks a failure

Greta Thunberg called for tougher rules to clamp down on polluters instead of what she termed “distant, non-binding pledges.”

Published: 05th November 2021 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 11:51 PM

Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg, attends a climate rally, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo | AP)

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GLASGOW: Greta Thunberg branded the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow so far “a failure,” accusing leaders of actively creating loopholes in the rules and greenwashing their countries’ emissions.

Speaking at a rally outside the conference venue, Thunberg called for tougher rules to clamp down on polluters instead of what she termed “distant, non-binding pledges.”

“World leaders are obviously scared of the truth, yet no matter how hard they try, they cannot escape it,” she said. “They cannot ignore the scientific consensus, and above all they cannot ignore us - the people, including their own children.”

Comments(1)

  • B S MANI
    She should be ignored. First let her answer if she has stopped taking NON VEGETARIAN food
    6 hours ago reply
