14-year-old girl in Pakistan raped by her uncles for years, seeks justice

A shocking incident has come to light where a 14-year-old girl was raped by two of her uncles every day for the past several years.

Published: 06th November 2021 06:57 PM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Amid the increasing number of crimes against women in Pakistan, a shocking incident has come to light where a 14-year-old girl was raped by two of her uncles every day for the past several years.

The 14-year-old girl managed to escape out of her house in Rawalpindi's Dhok Darazian, Samaa TV reported.

She has now reached out to the authorities on Thursday.

"Save me... My uncles have been raping me every day," the teenager pleaded to the area's counsellor Shazia Sajid, who lived a few miles away.

"When I saw the girl, she was panting and shivering, there were bruise marks across her body. I immediately took her to the police station nearest to my house," Shazia Sajid was quoted as saying by SAMAA TV.

"My uncles have been raping me for years but every time I told my mother about it she beat me up and told me to stay quiet," the girl informed.

After the 14-year-old girl's statements were recorded, the police registered an FIR, under sections of rape and assault, and arrested the suspects, identified as Faizan and Kamran, Samaa TV reported.

Meanwhile, the teenager has been sent to the child protection bureau.

"She is safe now. We will take her for a medical examination too," Ali Abid Naqvi, the district child protection officer informed.

The incident came after recent reports suggest that the plight of women in Pakistan is increasing day by day.

As per the reporters, nearly 6,754 women were abducted in the country's Punjab province in the first half of 2021. Out of that, 1890 women were raped, 3721 were tortured whereas 752 children were raped.

In Islamabad, there were nearly 34 official incidents of rape while 27 incidents were reported in the media. The number of official incidents of violence recorded in Punjab was 3,721, but only 938 cases were reported in the media, Dunya News said.

