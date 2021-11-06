STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Advocate in Pakistan challenges 'illegal' fuel price hike in Lahore court

An advocate from Pakistan's Lahore challenged the federal government's recent hike in petrol prices in the High Court and called it 'illegal'.

Published: 06th November 2021 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: An advocate from Pakistan's Lahore on Saturday challenged the federal government's recent hike in petrol prices in the High Court and called it "illegal".

The increase in fuel prices was never approved by the cabinet which makes it unconstitutional, Samaa TV reported citing the petition.

"The government, in order to revive the International Monetary Fund programme, increased the rates of petroleum products in the wee hours of November 4."

On the basis of the tax rate, cost of import parity, and exchange rate, the prices of petrol and diesel were increased by Rs 8.03 and Rs 8.14, respectively, Samaa TV reported citing Advocate Siddique.

This came after the Imran Khan government on Thursday increased the petrol price by Rs 8 taking it to Rs 145.82 per litre.

The petitioner also argued that the price hike will affect people from the middle and lower-income classes the most, Samaa TV reported.

"In Pakistan, petrol is used mostly in cars and motorbikes. Diesel is used in the agriculture and transport sectors. Consumers in remote areas use Kerosene for cooking purposes where Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) is not available. LDO is being used in the industrial sector," the petition said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government is also charging a 17 per cent general sales tax on all petroleum products.

Siddique added that the state is responsible for protecting the lives of the citizens under Articles 4,5, 9, 14, and 25 of the Constitution that revolves around the "right of life".

"It is like a chain process begins with the right to life and continues till the basic rights are enforced and protected. If this chain breaks at the very beginning due to the non-availability of the right of life to the citizens, then the chain process stops immediately and life cannot move any further," the petition stated as reported by Samaa TV.

The hike in fuel prices was followed by Imran Khan's announcement of a 'relief package' in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan Court Lahore Court Pakistan Fuel Price Hike Pakistan Petrol Price Pakistan Petrol Price Hike
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp