STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Anti-terrorism court in Pakistan grants bail to several TLP leaders: Report

The government assured the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan that steps would be taken to lift the ban on them, the report stated.

Published: 06th November 2021 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court Hammer

For representational purposes

By PTI

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court here has granted bail to several leaders of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) hardline Islamic outfit under a clutch of cases registered under sections related to terrorism, a media report said on Saturday.

All those granted bail on Saturday were booked under sections related to terrorism, following the wave of clashes that broke out between the TLP workers and security officials in the Punjab province last month, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The latest move is seen as part of a secret deal between the Pakistan government and the banned outfit following days of violent protests demanding the release of TLP leader Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi and expulsion of the French envoy over publishing blasphemous cartoons.

The hearings on bail petitions in more than 20 cases were conducted by Judges Ijaz Ahmed Butter and Hussain Bhutta, report said.

The court directed all the TLP leaders to submit bonds of Rs100,000 each.

On October 31, Pakistan government's team of negotiators that consisted of influential clerics claimed that they had reached a consensus with the banned outfit, but refused to divulge details.

According to the Dawn, the TLP leadership was assured that Pakistan government would not pursue minor cases against them, but cases registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act would be decided by courts.

The government also assured the TLP that steps would be taken to lift the ban on them, the report stated.

Last week, 860 TLP workers who were detained under the MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) were released, a statement issued by the Punjab Home Department said.

TLP's founder late Khadim Rizvi's son Saad Rizvi has been detained by the Punjab government since April last year under MPO, following the party's protest against the blasphemous caricatures published in France and its demand that the French ambassador be sent back and import of goods from that country be banned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan Anti Terrorism Court TLP Tehreek I Labbaik Pakistan
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp