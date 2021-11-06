STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Jury convicts Chinese national in aviation espionage case

The government alleged that beginning in December 2013, Yanjun Xu recruited experts who worked at aviation companies, including GE Aviation in Cincinnati.

Published: 06th November 2021 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court Hammer

For representational purposes

By Associated Press

CINCINNATI: A jury on Friday convicted a Chinese national of trying to steal trade secrets from multiple US aviation and aerospace companies, including the theft of proprietary airplane engine fan technology.

The government alleged that beginning in December 2013, Yanjun Xu recruited experts who worked at aviation companies, including GE Aviation in Cincinnati.

Xu was a deputy division director at the Chinese Ministry of State Security, the country's intelligence and security agency, the government said.

Federal prosecutors said Xu and others would pay stipends for the experts to travel to China under the guise of delivering a university presentation.

Specifically, Xu was accused of trying to steal technology related to GE Aviation's composite aircraft engine fan, unduplicated by other companies, to benefit the Chinese government, Vipal Patel, acting US Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, which includes Cincinnati, said Friday.

Xu and other operatives discussed how they would obtain “highly sensitive information” from the experts, court documents said.

Xu was arrested in Belgium in 2018 after travelling there to meet a GE employee in Europe on business, and was later extradited to the United States, Patel's office said.

Xu was charged with conspiring and attempting to commit economic espionage and theft of trade secrets.

He had pleaded not guilty but was convicted Friday of all charges after a two-week trial.

Xu faces up to 25 years in prison and a USD 5 million fine.

No sentencing date was set.

Messages were left for his attorneys, who have argued Xu is not a spy, never asked for trade secrets, and that the case involved the legal exchange of trade information.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Aviation Espionage Case US Aviation Espionage Yanjun Xu
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp