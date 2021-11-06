STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan wants more time for Taliban to become 'Good Taliban', but how much more time

Pakistan appears desperate to claim the credit for the recognition of the Taliban government with a view to taking a firmer grip over the war-torn country as and when it does happen.

Published: 06th November 2021 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban fighters

Taliban fighters (Photo | AP)

By ANI

KABUL: Pakistan's cries of 'give them time' on the Taliban sounds pitiable as Imran Khan has been working overtime to pump prime the illusion that the group will become a modern political entity if given 'time', according to a news piece published in Al Arabiya.

Pakistan seems to have self-appointed itself as the spokesperson of the ruling government in Afghanistan, relentlessly pleading for international recognition of the Taliban-led government in Kabul. Ironically, Pakistan itself has not accepted the Taliban government, according to the news piece in Al Arabiya.

The fact stands that the few countries that have taken a sympathetic view of the Taliban, namely Iran, Qatar, Turkey, and Muslim countries in Central Asia have also yet not recognised the Taliban government. China which the Taliban calls their "greatest friend" and Russia which is eyeing Afghanistan's mineral wealth have not given recognition too, according to the news channel.

Pakistan appears desperate to claim the credit for the recognition of the Taliban government with a view to taking a "firmer grip" over the war-torn country as and when it does happen.

Imran Khan has long been reiterating 'give them time' to the Taliban.

"How much 'time' should be given to the bearded Mullahs and Islamists, who control the destiny of the hapless Afghans?" said the news piece.

The answer to this question is however not known to Pakistan or the Taliban itself.

The reports have continued to pour in showing the brutalities on women and minorities particularly the Shia Muslims, putting a big question mark on the 'more time for Taliban' campaign.

"The Taliban and other Afghan militants nurtured by Pakistan do not accept women into their fold. It is, therefore, difficult to see women finding representation in a Taliban government," said the news piece.

Therefore, Imran Khan's call for the inclusion of women in the new Afghan government is more like a PR exercise to present Pakistan in good light. Pakistan's main concern is seeing that the Taliban government is dominated by ISI-backed militant groups like Haqqani Network.

"If the world or some big powers are foolish enough to extend recognition to the regressive fanatic rulers in a hurry, the Taliban will use the opportunity to milk the world while continuing with their unacceptable ways," said the news piece.

TAGS
Taliban pakistan
