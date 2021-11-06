US Congress passes Joe Biden's USD 1.2 trillion infrastructure package

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The US Congress delivered embattled President Joe Biden a huge victory Friday as it passed his historic infrastructure investment package.

The $1.2 trillion transport and broadband internet upgrade -- one of the largest shopping sprees in US history that passed the Senate months ago -- was rubber-stamped by the House with a comfortable majority after more than a dozen Republicans joined Democrats to back the bill.

The big package would provide large numbers of Americans with assistance to pay for health care, raising children and caring for elderly people at home.