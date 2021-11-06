STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US Congress passes Joe Biden's USD 1.2 trillion infrastructure package

The $1.2 trillion transport and broadband internet upgrade -- one of the largest shopping sprees in US history that passed the Senate months ago -- was rubber-stamped by the House

Published: 06th November 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The US Congress delivered embattled President Joe Biden a huge victory Friday as it passed his historic infrastructure investment package.

ALSO READ | US President Joe Biden's big bill on brink of House votes, but fights remain

The $1.2 trillion transport and broadband internet upgrade -- one of the largest shopping sprees in US history that passed the Senate months ago -- was rubber-stamped by the House with a comfortable majority after more than a dozen Republicans joined Democrats to back the bill.

The big package would provide large numbers of Americans with assistance to pay for health care, raising children and caring for elderly people at home.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden US Congress US infrastructure investment package
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp