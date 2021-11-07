STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five dead, over 4,000 marooned in torrential rains in Sri Lanka

The fatalities were reported from north, central, south and northwestern regions of the country, National Disaster Management Centre said.

Published: 07th November 2021 08:18 PM

For representational purpose. (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By PTI

COLOMBO: At least five people have died and over 4,000 marooned in Sri Lanka due to heavy rains, the disaster management authority said on Sunday.

The fatalities were reported from north, central, south and northwestern regions of the country, National Disaster Management Centre said.

Some districts are bound to receive rains over 150 mili meters, it said.

The National Building Research Organisation warned that people must stay on alert for landslides and rockfalls as the rainfall over the last 24 hours has exceeded 100 mili meters.

The spill gates of some of the main reservoirs have been opened due to the persistent heavy rainfall, the irrigation department officials said.

