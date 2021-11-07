STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Poles protest strict abortion law after pregnant woman dies

The protesters held portraits of the woman, 30-year-old Iza, who died in hospital in Pszczyna, southern Poland, from septic shock.

Published: 07th November 2021 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

People gather in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, to protest restrictive abortion law that critics say led to a recent death of a woman with troubled pregnancy.

People gather in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, to protest restrictive abortion law that critics say led to a recent death of a woman with troubled pregnancy. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WARSAW: Protesters turned out in Warsaw and in many other Polish cities Saturday to decry the country's restrictive abortion law, which they say has led to the death of a young mother with pregnancy that had medical problems.

The protesters held portraits of the woman, 30-year-old Iza, who died in hospital in Pszczyna, southern Poland, from septic shock. She died in September but her death just became known in the last week. Doctors at the hospital held off terminating her 22-week pregnancy despite the fact that her fetus lacked enough amniotic fluid to survive, her family and a lawyer say.

The doctors have been suspended and prosecutors are investigating.

Women’s rights activists say the woman was a victim of Poland’s newly restrictive abortion law. They say doctors in Poland, a heavily Catholic nation, now wait for a fetus with severe defects to die in the womb rather than perform an abortion. Unlawful abortion can carry a sentence of up to eight years in prison.

Participating in the protest in Warsaw, under the motto of “Not One More” woman to die, was Donald Tusk, the former European Union leader who is now head of Poland's opposition. The protesters gathered before the Constitutional Tribunal that ruled last year that terminating a pregnancy with congenital defects is against Poland’s constitution. They then marched to the Health Ministry and lit up their mobile phones in memory of the woman who died.

Protests were also held in Gdansk, Poznan, Wroclaw, Bialystok and in many other cities.

Before the new restriction, women in Poland could have abortions only in three cases: if the pregnancy resulted from a crime like rape, if the woman’s life was at risk, or in the case of irreparable defects of the fetus. The last possibility was closed by the tribunal's verdict.

Those in favor of the new restriction say it's not clear that the restriction led to the woman’s death.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said the case was “difficult” and needed close analysis. He said instructions will be issued to make it clear to obstetricians that a “woman's safety is a reason to terminate a pregnancy."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poland abortion law Poland protests Warsaw
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp