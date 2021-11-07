STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singapore reports 3,035 COVID-19 cases, rare virus-MIS-C among children 

The country reported 3,035 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 12 deaths due to complications linked to the coronavirus.

Published: 07th November 2021 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

People are barred from intentionally standing too close to someone else in a queue, or sitting on a seat less than one metre from another individual in a public place, according to the regulations.

Before departing for Singapore, they have to present a negative PCR test taken within the last 72 hours. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore has reported emerging cases of a rare virus-linked paediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome amidst rising number of COVID-19 cases as it tries to arrest the spread of the contagion.

Four infections are among over 8,000 paediatric COVID-19 cases that are "considered rare" and are emerging since the start of the pandemic, the Health Ministry said in the statement.

All four, age ranging from two months to eight years, were admitted to hospital between October and November this year, according to media reports.

Of these four cases, one four-year-old is in the children's intensive care unit (CICU) breathing with the support mechanical ventilation, one is in a general ward and two have been discharged.

An international review in May, 2020, reported a Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) incidence rate of 0.14 per cent, meaning 14 in 10,000 cases, among all children with COVID-19 infection, said the ministry.

"MIS-C is similar in presentation to Kawasaki disease which has been linked to various virus or bacterial infections, and occurs in 150 to 200 children a year in Singapore," it said.

Singapore was in relief when Friday's reported infections came down to 1,767 and nine deaths.

But the number went up on Saturday.

There were 2,928 infections from the local community and 102 from dormitories for migrant workers as well as five infections who arrived from abroad, according to a report by the Channel News Asia.

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported 215,780 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and 480 deaths.

In its efforts to boost hospital capacities, Singapore has converted the F1 Pit Building used for Grand Prix races into a 721-bed COVID-19 treatment facility, the Channel reported.

Starting Tuesday, the facility will only take in elderly patients, those who are unvaccinated and above 70 years old or vaccinated and above 80 years old.

Patients will be admitted after being assessed by hospitals and they will be monitored by medical staff round the clock.

They will have to be generally well and should also be independent.

To be discharged from the facility, vaccinated patients will have to clear a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) swab test on Day 6 from when they were confirmed to have COVID-19.

Unvaccinated patients will need to test negative on Day 10.

If they test positive, vaccinated and unvaccinated patients will be discharged on Day 10 and Day 14 respectively.

