STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Bangladesh ruling party set to win vote boycotted by rivals

The opposition often says a skewed political atmosphere is preventing them from participating fairly in national elections.

Published: 08th November 2021 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Ruling Awami League party candidate Nesar Ullah, third left, campaigns with his supporters in Srinagar, Munshiganj district, Bangladesh, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

Ruling Awami League party candidate Nesar Ullah, third left, campaigns with his supporters in Srinagar, Munshiganj district, Bangladesh, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SREENAGAR: Bangladesh's ruling party is set to win a series of local elections to choose representatives at the village level amid a boycott by the country’s largest opposition party, after widespread allegations of misconduct in the last national vote.

The ruling Awami League party of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is all but certain to win the November 4 election for 848 rural councils. A total of 4,571 local councils, known as union parishads and responsible for community development and public welfare services at the village level, are being contested in phases.

In the first phase of elections for 204 councils in June, 148 candidates from the ruling party won and the rest went to independents.

Analysts say it's an opportunity for the ruling party to consolidate its position ahead of the next general elections slated for 2023. It follows the trend in the last two general elections in 2014 and 2018, which Hasina's party won in a landslide despite allegations of vote rigging and manipulation.

“The way political and institutional structure has been designed and rendered into, I think it's difficult to imagine that the truly free and fair election will take place in Bangladesh in the next round,” said Iftekharuzzaman, who heads the Bangladesh chapter of the Berlin-based Transparency International.

He blamed the Election Commission for incompetence and top officials' allegiance to the ruling party.

“We have decided to stay away from this local government election," said Rumeen Farhana, a lawmaker from the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, an archrival of Hasina. "My party has made their position very clear that without a non-party, neutral government we will not contest the next general elections.”

“Since 2014 the election process has been destroyed, from grassroots to the national level and it’s going from bad to worse. There is no choice left for the voters to choose their candidates,” she said.

Obaidul Qauder, the Awami League’s general secretary, said that people from Zia’s party are taking part in the election as independent candidates.

“If you have the courage, take part in the polls visibly with your party symbol,” he told reporters.

The opposition often says a skewed political atmosphere is preventing them from participating fairly in national elections.

Farhana says their activists across the country are facing politically motivated charges, a common tactic in Bangladesh to keep the opposition busy with legal protection. Authorities routinely deny such allegations, saying the court cases come from specific charges.

Since 1991, when Bangladesh returned to a democratic system, Hasina and Zia had alternately ruled the country before Hasina came to power with an overwhelming win in the 2008 election that was accepted as free and fair.

But that has changed. Election monitoring groups say more than half of the constituencies in the 300-seat Parliament were elected uncontested from the ruling party in 2014, while ballot stuffing was a common practice in 2018 amid allegations of intimidation.

Iftekharuzzaman said the politics in Bangladesh under the two major parties has become a zero-sum game, and they have used the Election Commission and public administration for their partisan benefits.

“The key problem lies with the institution of the Election Commission, which has been rendered dysfunctional ... as well as allegations of corruption against them,” he said.

The Election Commission has denied the allegations and said they are performing their constitutional duties properly.

Iftekharuzzaman said democracy is the main victim as the country's leaders can no longer claim full legitimacy from elections.

“They do not have the genuine mandate of the people and they do not have the confidence needed to really claim themselves as public representatives,” he said.

Many voters feel they are left with little choice.

“I want an election that is inclusive of all parties, which used to happen in Bangladesh, and which is now lost," said Mohammed Mojibor, a businessman. “This election is one-sided. I don’t know about others, but personally I feel that this is unacceptable.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Awami League party of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh elections Bangladesh Election Commission Bangladesh Nationalist Party former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp