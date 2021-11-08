STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe demanded into killing of Pakistan reporter who posted videos of illegal hunting by Arab dignitaries

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: An international media watchdog is demanding an independent probe into the killing of a Karachi-based amateur video reporter, who posted clips about illegal hunting of the endangered Houbara bustards by Arab dignitaries in Pakistan.

Nazim Jokhio, who hailed from Karachi's Malir area, was murdered on Wednesday after posting a video, in which he said that he had been receiving threats about the videos he had posted on illegal hunting trips by wealthy Arabs in Pakistan.

“I am not scared. I am getting threats and will not apologise,” Jokhio said in the video.

The clip ends after a man is seen approaching the camera, who grabs it and issues a threat to Jokhio.

Hours after the clip was posted, Jokhio's body was recovered on November 3, near the farmhouse of Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Jam Awais in Jam Goth in Sindh province, Memon Goth Station House Officer Khalid Abbasi said.

The Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in a statement issued on Friday called for an independent investigation into the murder, saying the culprits must be identified and brought to justice.

Jokhio's brother Afzal has alleged that Awais was involved in the murder, as the lawmaker was miffed because the Arabs were his guests.

Police have registered a case of murder after members of the Jokhio community staged a sit-in on the National Highway near Karachi.

After pressure was built by the protestors, Awais surrendered to the police on Thursday, offering to become part of the probe, police officials said.

Jokhio's death is yet another grim reminder of The International Federation of Journalists' list, which puts Pakistan among the top five most dangerous countries for practice of journalism in the world.

Hunting the endangered Houbara bustard is banned in Pakistan.

But as part of foreign policy measures, exceptions are made for wealthy Arab dignitaries, who consider this meat to be an aphrodisiac.

This episode has resulted in a lot of criticism, but the practice of poaching has been going on unabated for some time now in Pakistan.

In 2014, there was an uproar after Saudi Arabian Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud is believed to have poached over 2,100 Houbara bustards during a 21-day hunting expedition in Balochistan province.

