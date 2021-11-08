STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US to allow international visitors, here are the new travel rules

The new rules allow air travel from previously restricted countries as long as the traveller has proof of being jabbed with any WHO-recognized vaccine and a negative COVID-19 test. 

Published: 08th November 2021 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers walk through Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Oct. 27, 2020. From Nov 8, 2021, bans on travel from specific countries are over.

Passengers walk through Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Oct. 27, 2020. From Nov 8, 2021, bans on travel from specific countries are over. (File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday, November 7, 2021, on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.

Starting Monday, the U.S. is accepting fully vaccinated travellers at airports and land borders, doing away with a COVID-19 restriction that dates back to the Trump administration. The new rules allow air travel from previously restricted countries as long as the traveller has proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test. Land travel from Mexico and Canada will require proof of vaccination but no test.

Airlines are expecting more travellers from Europe and elsewhere. Data from travel and analytics firm Cirium showed airlines are increasing flights between the United Kingdom and the U.S. by 21% this month over last month.

The change will have a profound effect on the borders with Mexico and Canada, where travelling back and forth was a way of life until the pandemic hit and the U.S. shut down nonessential travel.

Malls, restaurants and Main Street shops in U.S. border towns have been devastated by the lack of visitors from Mexico. On the boundary with Canada, cross-border hockey rivalries were community traditions until being upended by the pandemic. Churches that had members on both sides of the border are hoping to welcome parishioners they haven't seen during COVID-19 shutdown.

Loved ones have missed holidays, birthdays and funerals while nonessential air travel was barred, and they are now eager to reconnect.

River Robinson’s American partner wasn’t able to be in Canada for the birth of their baby boy 17 months ago because of pandemic-related border closures. She was thrilled to hear the U.S. is reopening its land crossings to vaccinated travellers.

“I’m planning to take my baby down for the American Thanksgiving,” said Robinson, who lives in St. Thomas, Ontario. “If all goes smoothly at the border I’ll plan on taking him down as much as I can. Is crazy to think he has a whole other side of the family he hasn’t even met yet.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. will accept travellers who have been fully vaccinated with any of the vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization, not just those in use in the U.S. That means that the AstraZeneca vaccine, widely used in Canada, will be accepted.

For air travellers, the airlines are required to verify vaccine records and match them against ID, and if they don’t, they could face fines of up to nearly $35,000 per violation. Airlines will also collect information about passengers for contact tracing efforts. There will be CDC workers spot-checking travellers for compliance in the U.S. At land borders, Customs and Border Protection agents will check vaccine proof.

The moves come as the U.S. has seen its COVID-19 outlook improve dramatically in recent weeks since the summer delta surge that pushed hospitals to the brink in many locations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India US travel ban United States international travel restrictions United States Covid travel vaccine India US flights air travel AstraZeneca vaccine US Is travel to US from India allowed US tourist visa
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp