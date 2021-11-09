STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

AQIS terrorist arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province

As many as 14 RPG-7 guns, two Bazooka launcher, a grenade launcher, 32 (40mm) grenade launcher and one light machine gun were seized during the raid..

Published: 09th November 2021 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image

By PTI

LAHORE: A terrorist belonging to the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), who was plotting attacks on intelligence installations and other high-profile targets in Pakistan, has been arrested by law enforcement agencies in Punjab province.

According to a statement issued by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police on Monday, the agency received credible information about the presence of AQIS terrorists at a house in Malhal Mughlan district Chakwal, some 290kms from Lahore.

"After a successful intelligence based operation terrorist Arqam Aziz was arrested and huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from him," it said.

As many as 14 RPG-7 guns, two Bazooka launcher, a grenade launcher, 32 (40mm) grenade launcher and one light machine gun were seized during the raid.

It further said the CTD Punjab is closely monitoring movements of different terrorist outfits particularly AQIS which announced to target intelligence setups and other high profile targets inside Pakistan.

"The weapons and explosives seized during the raid was stored to carry out terrorist activity on high profile targets in Punjab," the CTD said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AL qaeda Aqis terrorist arrest
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp