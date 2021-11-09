STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Cyprus to try Azeri 'hitman' allegedly targeting Israelis

Cypriot police have formally charged an Azeri man on suspicion that he planned to carry out the contract killings of Israelis living in Cyprus.

Published: 09th November 2021 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Cypriot Police

Cypriot Police (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

NICOSIA: Cypriot police have formally charged an Azeri man on suspicion that he planned to carry out the contract killings of Israelis living in Cyprus, a law enforcement official said on Tuesday.

The official said that the 38-year-old suspect will go on trial next month on eight charges including conspiracy to commit murder, belonging to a criminal enterprise and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. The suspect also faces a terrorism-related charge.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release details about the case, said the Azeri’s arrest last month during which a pistol was found in his possession came in the ‘nick of time’ as police believe he was about to carry out the killings.

Police had acted on a tip-off about the suspect's activities from a “foreign agency," the official said.

The alleged targets were said to be businessmen working in Cyprus. According to the official, the suspect had five other alleged cohorts he recruited on the island nation — four Pakistani fast food delivery drivers and one Lebanese man — who will also stand trial on the same charges.

At least two pistols seized by police have been linked to the Azeri man. One of the weapons was handed over to police by the Lebanese suspect.

The Azeri man had been living on both sides of Cyprus' ethnic divide and would often shuttle between the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and the internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south, the official said.

The official said the suspect has denied any involvement in the case. Authorities have kept court proceedings under wraps, barring journalists from attending and releasing no information about the case. The trials of all six suspects will be held behind closed doors.

Last month, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called the Azeri's alleged actions "an act of terror that was orchestrated by Iran against Israeli businesspeople living in Cyprus.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyprus Azeri Israel
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp