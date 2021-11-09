STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Man with knife threatens passers-by in Norway, is shot dead

A man reportedly armed with a knife threatened passers-by on the streets of Oslo, on Tuesday, before being shot dead by police.

Published: 09th November 2021 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Police cover a car after a person was shot in the Bislett neighborhood of northern Oslo.

Police cover a car after a person was shot in the Bislett neighborhood of northern Oslo. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: A man reportedly armed with a knife threatened passers-by on the streets of the Norwegian capital, Oslo, on Tuesday, before being shot dead by police, officials said.

Norwegian media published footage of the alleged attacker, naked from the waist up and wielding a knife. Police initially suggested that passers-by had been wounded, but later said that only one police officer was slightly hurt.

“We have so far no information that this is terror-related," Senior Police Chief Egil Joergen Brekke told a news conference.

“To us, this appears to be a stand-alone act, so that there is no reason to fear for the safety of the city for others. This is a person who is known to us in the past and who has a history,” Brekke told reporters.

The first reports to the police shortly before 9 a.m. were about a man with a knife running after another person, Brekke said. A nearby patrol car in the Bislett neighborhood of northern Oslo rushed to the scene and first tried to stop the man by running him down before it drove into a building between a flower shop and a cafe to halt the man's progress.

The man managed to open the car door, police spokesman Torgeir Brenden said.

He said “several shots” were fired at the man but did not specify whether it was the police officers in the car who opened fire. Brenden said the perpetrator was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Norwegian media said up to six shots were heard, citing witnesses. Brekke could not give detailed information, saying the Norwegian Bureau for the Investigation of Police Affairs is probing the events — which is customary in Norway when police officers use firearms.

“To my knowledge, there are no other injured,” Brekke, the police chief, said.

Last month a man armed with a bow and arrow and a knife killed five people in a small town southwest of Oslo.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said that he understood “very well” why locals experienced Tuesday's events as dramatic.

“But if you compare with other large cities in Europe, Oslo is a safe city,” he told Norwegian news agency NTB.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Norway Norway Crime
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp