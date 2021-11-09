Pakistan government ready to give a chance of peace to militants who want to shun violence: Minister

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the government was willing to give a chance of peace to those militants who were willing to shun violence and accept the Constitution.

Briefing the media after a Cabinet meeting which among other issues discussed the prevailing security situation of the country, Chaudhry said that certain groups linked with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) wanted to leave violence and the government too wanted to give them a chance to return to normal life.

"There are various groups within TTP; there are (some) ideologues, while there are others who joined the organisation under compulsion.

The state of Pakistan wants to give its citizens a chance if all of them, some of them or a fraction of them, want to come back and show their allegiance to the Constitution of Pakistan," the minister said.

His remarks came a day after the top military brass briefed the lawmakers about national security situation.

According to political sources, Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa made it clear that talks with the TTP would be held within the framework of the Constitution.

It was said in the briefing that the TTP would have to follow the Constitution, surrender arms and get its activists registered with the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) to get national identity cards, according to sources.

The TTP also in a statement has acknowledged that a month long ceasefire had been agreed from November 9 during talks with the government, which were going under the mediation of the Afghan Taliban.

Chaudhry had said on Monday that a ceasefire had been reached between the government and the banned militant group.

In his press briefing, the minister said that the new government in Afghanistan wanted Pakistan to negotiate a deal with the TTP.

"We believe the new authorities in the neighbouring country want peace in Pakistan," he said.

Talking about Afghanistan, the minister said Pakistan would not accept the Taliban government until all regional powers agreed to recognise the new Afghan administration.

But he added that Pakistan would continue to provide help.

He also said that the Cabinet decided to form a special fund to help Afghanistan to tackle the looming food crisis.

Chaudhry also announced that Pakistan would send sufficient amount of wheat and rice to Afghanistan and also slash all taxes on imports from Afghanistan.