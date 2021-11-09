Settlement of Kashmir issue remains prerequisite for durable peace in South Asia: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that a just settlement of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people remained a prerequisite for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

Khan made the remarks while talking to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir, Yousef Aldoubeay, who called on him along with Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Tarig Bakhit and other senior members of the OIC delegation.

India has in the past asked the OIC to refrain from allowing vested interests to exploit its platform for comments on internal affairs of the country.

"The OIC has no locus standi in matters relating to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India. It is reiterated that the OIC General Secretariat should refrain from allowing vested interests to exploit its platform for comments on internal affairs of India," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in August.

Khan also asked for access to the human rights organisations and media to Jammu and Kashmir to probe the alleged human rights abuses, the PM Office said in a statement.

He alleged that the unilateral actions of India since August 5, 2019 were aimed at disenfranchising the Kashmiris and altering the demographic structure.

On August 5, 2019, India announced the withdrawal of the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and its decision to bifurcate the state into two union territories.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter.

It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.