STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Belarus accuses Polish border forces of beating migrants

Hundreds of desperate migrants are trapped in freezing temperatures on the border and the presence of troops from both sides has raised fears of a confrontation.

Published: 10th November 2021 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo | AP)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BELARUS: Belarus on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, accused Polish security forces of severely beating several migrants attempting to cross into the EU, as political rhetoric over a crisis on their shared border escalates.

Western critics have for months accused the Belarusian regime of luring migrants from the Middle East to Belarus to send them across the border to the European Union in retaliation for sanctions.

Hundreds of desperate migrants are trapped in freezing temperatures on the border and the presence of troops from both sides has raised fears of a confrontation.

The Belarusian border guard service said Wednesday in a statement that four ethnic Kurds had been beaten by Polish guards as they attempted to cross the border.

"According to the refugees, they were detained on the territory of Poland where they had tried to ask for protection and refugee status," the border service said.

Images published by the border guards showed a chain-link fence delineating the border, migrants sitting around fires and four men, some with bloody clothes and one with cuts on his hands, covering their faces.

"Judging by the numerous injuries on the bodies of the migrants, the Polish security forces mistreated the people and, using force, pushed them out behind a barbed-wire fence on the border with Belarus," the statement said.

It said the men had been given medical assistance.

Tensions between Brussels and Minsk have sharply risen since August last year when Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko cracked down on anti-government protesters in the wake of elections the opposition said were rigged. 

The EU imposed a range of sanctions over the crackdown and says it is considering new action over the migrant crisis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belarus Poland European Union Migrant crisis Belarus Poland Polish force Kurds Alexander Lukashenko
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp