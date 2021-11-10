STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'Feel alone in this struggle': Hospitals in southern Dutch province raise COVID-19 alarm

Amid an autumn surge across much of Europe, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the Netherlands has almost doubled over the past two weeks.

Published: 10th November 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By PTI

THE HAGUE: Hospitals in the southern Dutch province of Limburg warned the government Tuesday that they can no longer cope with new COVID-19 patients amid soaring rates of coronavirus infections.

Five hospitals in the province that borders both Belgium and Germany raised the alarm in a statement that said: "We are heading straight for a healthcare blockage and the entire system is grinding to a standstill."

They added that, "we are convinced that other parts of the Netherlands will soon follow."

Amid an autumn surge across much of Europe, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the Netherlands has almost doubled over the past two weeks from 30.88 to 61.12 new cases per 100,000 people despite more than 80% of the adult population being fully vaccinated.

The caretaker Dutch government last week reintroduced an order to wear face masks in public places like stores and libraries and mandated an extension for the use of COVID-19 passes.

Both measures came into force over the weekend.

The administration is scheduled to meet again Friday to discuss possible further measures if the soaring numbers do not ease.

The hospitals in Limburg said in their statement that their occupancy levels are now the same as the end of December last year, when the Netherlands was in lockdown.

"This time, however, there is no prospect of a solution, after all, society is open, but it seems as if the care organizations and employees are the only ones who still have this sense of crisis and urgency," they said.

"We feel alone in this struggle."

They appealed for an immediate start to a campaign to give booster shots to vulnerable people and health care workers.

The booster campaign is expected to start next month.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said Tuesday that the government is researching whether the campaign can start sooner.

"If it can happen quicker, we will do it quicker," De Jonge told reporters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp