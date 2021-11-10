STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OIC delegation visits LoC; gets briefing by Pakistani military officials

India has in the past asked the OIC to refrain from allowing vested interests to exploit its platform for comments on internal affairs of the country.

Published: 10th November 2021 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday visited the Line of Control where it was briefed by the Pakistani military officials on the latest security situation along the LoC.

"The OIC has no locus standi in matters relating to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India. It is reiterated that the OIC General Secretariat should refrain from allowing vested interests to exploit its platform for comments on internal affairs of India," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in August.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of the country.

It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

The delegation comprising OIC Special Kashmir envoy Yousef Aldobeay, OIC Assistant Secretary General Tariq Ali Bakheet and senior diplomats belonging to Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Sudan and the Maldives, was taken to Chirikot Sector of the LoC, the army said in a statement here.

The delegation was briefed by the military officials on the latest security situation along the LoC as well as the situation before and after Pak-India DGMOs understanding in February this year to cease fire, it added.

In February, Pakistan and India agreed to strictly observe all agreements, understandings and cease fire along the Line of Control and address each other's core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence.

The OIC delegation, which arrived in Pakistan on Sunday on a week-long tour, also visited Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and met political leaders.

