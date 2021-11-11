Ban Ki-moon to pen book on his days as United Nations boss

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ban Ki-moon will come out with a personal account of his decade at the helm of the United Nations during a period of historic turmoil and promise.

"Resolved: Uniting Nations in a Divided World" is being published by HarperCollins Publishers India and releases on November 18. Ban performed what has been called the "most impossible job on this earth" with a genuine belief in collective action and global transformation.

Freed from the diplomatic constraints of a lifetime of public service, the former UN Secretary General offers a candid assessment of the people and events that shape our era, and a bracing analysis of what lies ahead.

Meeting challenges and resistance with a belief in the UN's mission of peace, development and human rights, Ban steered the United Nations through a volatile period that included the Arab Spring, nuclear pursuits in Iran and North Korea, the Ebola epidemic, and brutal new conflicts in Central Africa.

As Secretary General, he also forged global agreements to fight extreme poverty and address the climate crisis.

Born in 1944, just one year before the United Nations itself, Ban's earliest memories are haunted by the sound of bombs dropping on his Korean village and the sight of fires consuming what remained.

As a six-year-old boy, he fled with his family, trudging for miles in mud-soaked shoes, suffering from incessant hunger, and wondering how they would survive - until the United Nations rescued them.

Young Ban Ki-moon grew up determined to repay this lifesaving generosity.

Siddhesh Inamdar, executive editor at HarperCollins India says the South Korean diplomat's book "makes for an inspiring personal and professional journey, with a warm Indian connection too".