Cuba threatens to sue Facebook over political manipulation

The Cuban foreign minister threatened to take legal action against Facebook, alleging that the social media network ignored groups trying to manipulate public opinion on the island.

Published: 11th November 2021 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook

Facebook (Photo | AP)

By ANI

HAVANA: The Cuban foreign minister threatened on Wednesday to take legal action against Facebook, alleging that the social media network ignored groups trying to manipulate public opinion on the island.

Bruno Rodriguez said that the digital platform hosted groups of people residing outside Cuba, specifically in the US, who altered algorithms and geotags to simulate their large presence in Cuba to influence opinions and destabilize the Cuban society.

"As has already happened in other parts of the world, Facebook can be sued for these practices against Cuba in strict adherence to the law," Rodriguez told foreign diplomats accredited to Havana.

The minister accused the US-based social media company of fostering an atmosphere of hatred, discrimination and racial intolerance that undermined the Caribbean island's right for self-determination.

